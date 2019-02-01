Selden VFD has received a Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance cost share grant through Texas A&M Forest Service, which was used to help purchase a 2019 poly body tender that will primarily be used as a water tender but is equipped with rescue and structural equipment.

“This tender has a 1,200-gallon water tank and a 20-gallon foam tank,” said Selden VFD Fire Chief Shad Parum. “It will help increase the department’s capacity to fight structure, vehicle and grass fires. We have added a large spectrum of equipment to help with different scenarios. A lot of the equipment came from the Helping Hands Program through Texas A&M Forest Service, and helped to make this apparatus very versatile.”

The Helping Hands program passes on gently used equipment and gear essential to the operation of a fire department at no cost to the department.

Selden VFD has been serving its community of 3,000 since 1984.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can fill out an application at the meetings held at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the fire station located at 4200 FM 913 in Stephenville.