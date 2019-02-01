The spot where JCPenney was once located at the Bosque River Center is being transformed into a new furniture store.

FFO Home Furniture is expected to open in March, according to the company’s CEO Larry Zigerelli.

“We are the fastest growing furniture retailer in the country,” Zigerelli told the E-T in a phone interview Thursday. “All of the people we hire are local. We will bring in a manager to get the store running, then train someone local to take over (managing) the store.”

Zigerelli said the furniture company is focused on opening new stores in communities that are similar in size to Stephenville.

“Forty percent of our chain of 85 stores are about the size of Stephenville,” he said. “We want to partner with the business community and Tarleton (State University) for our internship program.”

In fact, Zigerelli said it’s college students working as interns who have the greatest opportunity to assume a leadership role in the company.

FFO Home Furniture is open in other Texas cities including Cleburne, Waco, Wichita Falls and Longview.

“We sell top quality furniture at the best prices and offer financing to everyone,” Zigerelli said. “We are excited to be coming to Stephenville.”