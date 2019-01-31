If you won’t be able to make it to Atlanta and need a place to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Twisted J might just be your answer.

The popular bar and music venue will be transformed into the perfect place to watch the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle it out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons.

“We are bringing in a 22-foot inflatable screen that will be on our stage,” said Twisted J venue manager Brandon Sommerfeld. “I think it will be the biggest screen in town. It will be the closest thing to being at the game, without actually being at the game.”

There is no cover fee to attend and the bars will be open for drink purchases.

There will also be a crawfish boil for $12 per plate.

Twisted J will open at 2 p.m. Sunday just in time for the pregame shows.

Halftime performers will be Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem.

“We will have tables set up near the stage,” Sommerfeld said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and we hope people will come out and watch with us.

“You know when we have a party at Twisted J, it’s always over the top.”