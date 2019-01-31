Bradley Oglesby said he filed Thursday to run for place 5 on the Stephenville City Council because he wants “fair representation for veterans and senior citizens.”

Oglesby, 64, has lived in Stephenville for the past 15 years.

“I worked as a salesman for many years,” he said. “The problem is that people don’t know how to sell people or products. If you can’t sell a person an idea, you shouldn’t be out there.”

Oglesby is not married and has no children.

“But I am looking for a wife,” he quipped.

Oglesby currently serves as the chairman of the Erath County Veterans.

If elected, he said he will push to have a monument built honoring veterans.

“If I can get the city council to approve it, we can get it built, and I really want to push that,” he said. “I want the town to recognize something other than Tarleton. I want people to recognize that there is more to Stephenville than just Tarleton.”

Place 5 is currently held by Rhett Harrison who has not said if he will seek another term.

Local businessman Ricky Thurman has also filed to run for place 5.

The last day to file for a spot on the ballot is Friday, Feb. 15.