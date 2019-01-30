The 33rd Annual ULTRA Club Big Band Dance, themed “A Hollywood Purple Carpet Event,” takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at City Hall Banquet Facility at City Limits.

The yearly soiree benefits Tarleton State University fine arts students.

Besides live, authentic big band music, the event features dancing, snacks, a reception, door prizes, a silent auction, a photo booth and a cash bar.

“Everyone is invited, and all proceeds will be used for the benefit of fine arts students through scholarships, funding student travel, and providing master classes by guest artists,” said department head Dr. Vicky Johnson. “We hope to have a big crowd for this authentic big band dance.”

Musicians Mike Childs, David Robinson, David Kincannon, Stephen Cox, Judson Berry, Bob Johnson, Jim Alexander, Terry Everts, David Tomlinson, Chris Conway, Noel Wallace, Mark Beauregard, Kurt Johnson, Dana Compton, Jim Rogers and Andrew Stonerock, along with vocalists Iwao Asakura and Janice Horak will perform two sets of big band favorites. Tarleton’s Jazz Ensemble I will play during the break.

Tickets are $15 or $8 with a Tarleton student ID. For tickets or more information, call 254-968-9291.