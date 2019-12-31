LONDON — When a British couple dropped off a few boxes at a waste and recycling center after clearing out the house of a dead relative a few weeks ago, they drove off with no idea what they had really left behind.

Tucked away inside one of the boxes was 15,000 pounds in cash — nearly $20,000.

Luckily for the pair, according to a statement released by the police on Friday, a hawk-eyed — and honest — employee at the waste center helped ensure that the money made its way back to them.

When the team at the recycling center, at Midsomer Norton in southwestern England, suddenly found themselves with the unexplained box brimming with hundreds of £20 notes in a place where garden waste and broken furniture and electrical items are the usual fare, they started by calling the police.

Then, with the help of technology and a little ingenuity, they tracked down the couple who had unwittingly left the money behind, who turned out to live 27 miles away in the coastal town of Burnham-on-Sea.

First, the staff members ran through the dump’s CCTV footage until a man was spotted on camera leaving the box behind.

After watching him on video returning to his car, the workers matched it to its license plate, which had been automatically scanned by cameras that track all vehicles driving into the depot. And the police soon traced the car’s owner and address.

Without revealing what exactly had been discovered, the Avon and Somerset Police interviewed the couple in their home and at a police station until they were satisfied that their account of events aligned with the property abandoned at the recycling center.

“No details of the discovery were disclosed to the couple,” David Bowen, a police employee who worked on the case, said in a statement on Monday, adding that once the pair were interviewed, there was “no doubt” that the money belonged to them. A police spokeswoman said that the couple were in their mid- to late 60s and did not want to be identified.

The family was “shocked” and “aghast” when they learned of the substantial amount of cash found among what they had thought were worthless items, the police said.

But the couple were not entirely surprised: They told the police that the dead relative had had a habit of hiding money around the house.

As for the recycling center staff, although the Metropolitan Police say that anyone who finds valuable property should make “reasonable enquiries” to find the owner, the workers in this case were praised for their actions and detective work that went above and beyond expectations.

“Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them, especially in time for Christmas,” the police statement said.

The police said on Monday that the couple had given a reward to the staff member who came across the money — and who could have been in line to claim it if the owners had not been found within six weeks — but did not specify what it was.

The local council responsible for the recycling center said on Monday that the worker who had made the discovery was not available to speak to news media. Instead, the council said in a tweet, the employee was “having a well-deserved Christmas break.”