This week’s column involved a bit of food history research. During my growing up years, salmon patties (more formally called salmon croquettes) were a staple on my mama’s menu plans. While other parts of the country enjoy salted codfish cakes, I had never thought about how Alaskan salmon became so popular here. Hence, the research.



During the Depression era, Southerners were hit incredibly hard, dietary wise, because of the prevalence of ground corn in their diets, which led to a vitamin B3 (niacin) deficiency. The U.S. government took action and provided subsidies, which resulted in a can of salmon in the 1930s costing less than a nickel.



Many Southern cookbooks from this period feature canned salmon recipes. There are dozens of variations of ingredients for fillers such as cracker crumbs, bread crumbs or crumbled bread.



SOUTHERN SALMON PATTIES

This version is simplistic, delicious - and how my mama makes them.



• 1 can of salmon, drained and small bones removed

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 2 tablespoons self-rising flour



With a fork, lightly combine all ingredients.



Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Spoon salmon mixture into a cast-iron skillet, making four equal mounds. Flatten with the back of a spoon. Lower temperature to medium-low and let cook 4 to 5 minutes per side until crunchy and golden brown.



MINI SALMON PATTIES WITH GRAVY

These are slightly larger than half dollars, and the pan gravy is delicious served with mashed potatoes.



• 12 ounces boneless, skinless canned salmon

• 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon celery salt

• Few grinds of black pepper

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

In a medium bowl, lightly mix all ingredients. Using a cookie scoop, measure out a portion into your palm and gently shape into a patty. Place on a plate and continue until you’ve used all the salmon mixture.



In a large cast-iron skillet, add enough vegetable oil to make a depth of about 1/4 inch. Heat over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles.



Carefully place just enough of the salmon patties into the skillet to not be crowded and fry about 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove salmon patties to a paper towel-lined plate while you continue cooking the salmon patties.



While the salmon patties are frying, make the gravy.



Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons flour and cook, continually stirring to remove the raw flour taste for one minute. Add a few grinds of black pepper. Slowly whisk in 2 cups chicken broth. Cook, constantly stirring, until gravy has thickened. Set heat to low until ready to serve.

LEMON PEPPER SALMON PATTIES

For the salmon patties:

• 2 cans boneless, skinless salmon, drained

• 2 tablespoons self-rising flour

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 1 to 2 teaspoons lemon pepper

• Salt to taste

• 2 tablespoons minced onion

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil



In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except vegetable oil. Shape salmon mixture into patties and place on a plate. Set aside.



Pour oil into a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. When oil shimmers, place salmon patties into the skillet, a few at a time. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet and drain on paper toweled-line plate.



Repeat with remaining patties. Serve immediately with creamy lemon sauce.



For the creamy lemon sauce:

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup sour cream

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons lemon pepper



Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Refrigerate until time to serve.

Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.