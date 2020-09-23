On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save. Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• FREE entrance to National Parks (Thanks to Freebies4Mom): Celebrate National Public Lands Day with free entrance to the National Parks on Sept. 26 (https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm). More than 100 national parks that usually charge admission will be free on this day. Free annual passes are also available for active duty military and children in fourth grade (https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm). The deal for fourth-graders is valid through 8/31/21. Mark your calendars now for the remaining fee free days of 2020.

Some deals that have been featured before and are still ongoing include:

• $5 Footlong Sub at Subway When You Buy 2: For a limited time, Subway is offering $5 Footlong Subs when you buy two subs online or via the mobile app. No promo code needed. For more information, go here: www.subway.com/en-us.

• FREE Scholastic Books (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): For Kellogg’s Family Rewards (www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/en_US/sign-up.html) members, receive a free kid’s book when you buy a participating Kellogg’s product! To get started, go to www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/en_US/promotions/feeding-reading-national.html. You can receive up to 10 free books. Purchases must be made by Sept. 30, 2020, and receipts must be submitted by Oct. 30, 2020.

• Free fries at McDonald's (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through 9/27/20, McDonald's is offering FREE large fries for first-time app users. No purchase necessary. To take advantage, download the McDonald’s app and register for an account. Note that it may take up to 48 hours for the free fries offer to show your deals section. To download the app or for more information, go to www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/download-app.html.

