On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter "Lubbock Savvy Shopper" in the search tool).

To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings! In addition, you can follow us on Twitter to get updates: twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper. On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save.

Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• FREE pet food at Petsmart (Thanks to FreeStuffTimes.com): If you are a dog lover, free dog food is in the cards. First login or register for a PetSmart account (www.petsmart.com/account/). From there, go here (www.petsmart.com/search/?q=CANIDAE%20CORE) to add a 7-pound bag of Canidae Dog Food to your cart. Use the promo code "CANIDAEFOOD" and in-store pickup to get it free. This promo code will only work if you’re logged in.

• FREE vitamins for teachers (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Teachers can request a FREE Bottle of Mybite Chocolate Vitamins here: teachers.mybite.com/walmart. After filling out the short form, a coupon valid for a free bottle should arrive within 6 to 8 weeks.

• FREE pumpkin smoothie at Smoothie King (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): To celebrate the fall, Smoothie King is giving away FREE 12-ounce pumpkin smoothies to everyone who takes a short quiz and downloads their mobile app. Once you take their quiz (answers do not need to be correct), just follow the instructions to get the reward added to your account. To get started, go here: www.smoothieking.com/landing-pages/pumpkin-quiz. This freebie is valid through Sept. 17.

• FREE fries at McDonald's (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through Sept. 27, McDonald's is offering FREE large fries for first-time app users. No purchase necessary. To take advantage, download the McDonald’s app and register for an account. Note that it may take up to 48 hours for the free fries offer to show your deals section. To download the app or for more information, go to www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/download-app.html.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.