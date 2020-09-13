I am writing this as the record-breaking cold front has arrived in Amarillo. Thus, we don’t yet know how low temperatures will be or the duration of the cold that we will experience. With that in mind, here are a few thoughts about what to do depending upon the outcome.

There are three main variables that will have impact on the damage or lack of damage that may be done to our gardens. The temperature, the duration of the cold temperatures, and each plant’s tolerance.

We know that all plants have both heat and cold tolerances that are often printed on the plant’s tag or on the seed packets that the seeds came in. This information is general and should only be used as a guide. As I have pointed out many times, the heat and cold tolerance of any given plant depends on the health of the plant, its exposure to the weather, how large and how quickly the temperature change is, as well as other factors.

I have many tropical plants and many more that are for warmer zones. I have moved some to a protected area and covered them and covered a few planted out in gardens, but most will be on their own to survive or not.

In addition to tropicals, some annuals and perennials may be damaged or killed depending on the severity of the weather. I doubt that any shrubs, other than tropical, will be damaged much, if at all. And, trees will likely be safe also, unless tropical.

So, what to do after the cold is gone in a few days? First, do nothing. Although it doesn’t appear that we will get cold enough for a freeze, damage could take some time to show up, especially on warm weather plants. Be patient.

If plants went into this cold spell needing water, water them as normal. Do not fertilize. A plant under stress is only stressed more if pushed with fertilizer. Annuals that you normally fertilize regularly to keep in bloom can be put back on their regular routines after you are certain that they have successfully weathered the storm.

If leaves look wilted and dead, wait. Some may come back with warm weather. If, after waiting, it has dead leaves, twigs or limbs, they can be removed. Remember that many shrubs and herbaceous perennials die back to the ground in winter. Even if the top is dead, they are likely still alive and will live. Don’t dig them up.

A plant's cold hardiness has three stages: acclimation, mid-winter hardiness and deacclimation. Acclimation has not even started this early in September. This is likely the worst situation to put a plant in.

Hopefully, the damage done by this very large, quick drop in temperatures will not be as bad as I fear it might be. I have no experience with this situation. The key word is patience. Don’t move too fast if a plant’s appearance looks bleak. If it’s dead, it’s dead. But maybe it isn’t.