• Free Fries at McDonald's (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through Sept. 27, McDonald's is offering FREE large fries for first time app users. No purchase necessary. To take advantage, download the McDonald’s App and register for an account. Note that it may take up to 48 hours for the free fries offer to show your deals section. To download the app or for more information, go to www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/download-app.html.

• FREE doughnut for Teachers at Krispy Kreme (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Through Aug. 14, teachers can get a free glazed doughnut and coffee at Krispy Kreme. Redeeming this offer requires showing a valid teacher identification. For more information, go to https://krispykreme.com/promos/educatorappreciation.

• Raising Canes FREE box combo: Land a free box combo from Raising Cane’s by joining their Caniac Club. Get the ball rolling by obtaining a membership card at any Lubbock Raising Cane’s and registering the card online. From there, you will get a free box combo on your card in about a week. For more information: www.raisingcanes.com/caniac-club.

Deals that have been featured before and are still ongoing include:

• FREE coffee or doughnuts at Dunkin Donuts (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Every Monday through Aug. 17, Dunkin’ will be offering a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with the purchase of food. Plus, starting on Aug. 7, they began offering a FREE doughnut on Fridays when you buy any drink. These offers are only available to DD Perks Members To join Dunkin’s Donuts DD Perks program, go here (www.dunkindonuts.com/en/dd-perks).

• $5 Footlong Sub at Subway when you buy 2: For a limited time, Subway is offering $5 Footlong Subs when you buy two subs online or via the mobile app. No promo code needed. For more information, go here: www.subway.com/en-us.

