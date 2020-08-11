(BPT) - Any summer day is the perfect day to fire up the grill. Simple or elaborate, gas or charcoal - any type of grill can impart flavors and textures that make home-cooked meals extra special. No need to cook indoors and heat up the kitchen when the outdoor grill is ready to go.

Enjoy outdoor recreation time when Steak with Grapes and Stilton is on the menu. Ready in under 15 minutes, this easy entrée pairs grilled flank steak with greens, Stilton cheese, grapes and a light vinaigrette dressing. The quintessential summer salad, this will please diners of all ages.

Keep the grill hot for making Grilled Grape, Strawberry and Mango Skewers with Honey-Orange Glaze for dessert. Grilling caramelizes the natural sugars in fruit to concentrate the natural sweetness and intensify fruit flavors. Serve warm right off the grill or prepare ahead of time for a delicious, guilt-free treat.

Cool, refreshing grapes are an easy anytime snack, so be sure to include California grapes on every summertime grocery list to have handy for snacking and light summer recipes. Store unwashed in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, rinse immediately before eating or cooking, and enjoy!

Grilled Flank Steak with Grapes and Stilton

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 flank steak (2 pounds)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped shallot

1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 bunches watercress, trimmed (8 cups)

1/2 cup crumbled Stilton or other blue cheese

2 cups red California grapes, halved

Directions

Preheat a grill to high and oil the grates. Sprinkle the steak with salt and pepper.

In a small blender or food processor, combine the vinegar, shallot, mustard and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and puree until smooth. Grill the steak until it reaches 130 F for medium-rare, about 6-7 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the watercress, salt and pepper and enough dressing to coat. Thinly slice the steak across the grain and transfer to a platter. Top with the watercress, Stilton and grapes and serve with additional dressing.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 376; Protein 29 g; Carbohydrate 10 g; Fat 24 g (57% Calories from Fat); Sat Fat 8.5 g (20% Calories from Saturated Fat); Cholesterol 73 mg; Sodium 299 mg; Fiber .8 g.

Grilled Grape, Strawberry and Mango Skewers with Honey-Orange Glaze

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 bamboo skewers, soaked in water

1 cup green California grapes

1 cup red or black California grapes

1 mango, cut into chunks

12 strawberries, cut in half

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon orange zest

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint

Directions

Prepare grill or broiler. Skewer fruit, alternating grapes with mango and strawberries. Prepare glaze by mixing honey, orange zest, orange juice and salt. Both fruit skewers and glaze should be at room temperature before grilling. Grill skewers over hot coals until lightly browned on each side, about 2-4 minutes per side. Brush fruit with glaze and sprinkle with mint. Serve warm.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 275; Protein 2 g; Carbohydrate 72 g; Fat 1 g (3% Calories from Fat); Sat Fat 0 g; Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 151 mg; Fiber 4 g.