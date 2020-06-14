Summer weather has come early giving us temperatures ranging in the 90s to 100 degrees with strong winds. Our normal highs this time of the year are in the 80s. Some trees, shrubs, and perennials are struggling having been set back earlier by severe freezes this spring and, now that they are recovering, facing unusually high temperatures. Plants that are newly planted can also struggle if they have not yet settled in. How can we cope with such problems and uncertainty?

For plants that are struggling, keeping them maintained the best you can is first. Keep them damp but not wet. Do not fertilize because they will not be able to effectively utilize the fertilizer, and this will likely produce more stress. This includes lawns.

While it is difficult with the wind and not pretty, temporary shade can be provided to struggling plants that you are worried about. Shade cloth is available at garden centers and can be rigged to shade plants from the hot afternoon sun. In my gardens, even healthy plants that have afternoon shade are noticeably healthier than others with no such protection.

I utilize shade cloth nearly every year to protect plants that I have dug and transplanted in my gardens. Sometimes, like has happened this year, I am late getting the transplanting done and it is hot. Sometimes, even if it is still cool, I use it if the plant being transplanted doesn’t have as good a root system as it needs to survive. This is fairly common for plants with tap roots.

Often plants go dormant as protection against the elements and they will likely recover when the weather changes for the better. When the weather breaks, a light dose of fertilizer will often help these and others that have been struggling.

To minimize these problems in the future, plant selection and placement when adding plants to your gardens is key. First, select native and adapted plants that are suitable for our area’s conditions. Most plants have different varieties that, while similar, have different characteristics. Select those that are more drought and sun tolerant.

Proper placement of plants in microclimates will also help them survive and thrive even in adverse conditions. For plants that might not handle all that the Panhandle weather has to offer as easily as some others, look for places that will give them extra protection.

For example, by using wind breaks or shade provided by your house, other plants, fences, etc., you can provide plants a friendlier environment in which to grow. Even rocks and steppingstones provide a cool, damp environment for roots of plants, which allow them to thrive in full sun. For some plants, selection of the best place to locate them might mean the difference in a plant that thrives rather than one just barely holding on or even dying.

Remember, however, that healthy annuals, which usually are better adapted to hot, dry weather should be fertilized routinely for best performance.