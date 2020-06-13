• First Baptist Church: First Baptist Church is gathering again at 12th and Tyler for worship. Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/ Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring their children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged.

FBC staff/ushers will assist with both seating and exiting the sanctuary. No hymnals/pew Bibles will be used during this time. Overflow space will be available in the fellowship hall (safe zone, mask required) and chapel (mask recommended) should we exceed a safe capacity in the sanctuary.

• Polk Street United Methodist: Polk Street United Methodist Church is having an in-person worship service at 10:55 a.m. as a part of its "Road to Reopening" process. The hope is to prepare to reopen at 100% on Sunday, June 28. Online streaming and television ministry will continue to reach many wherever they are, at whatever comfort level each person decides. Guidelines for worship service at 10:55 a.m. through June 21 include:

– High Risk individuals are encouraged to stay home and join by livestream or Facebook.

– Practice physical distancing with at least 6 feet between individuals/families.

– No handshaking and hugging while in the building.

– Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while in the building.

• First Presbyterian Church: Temporary arrangements for initial phase in re-opening First Presbyterian Church for public gatherings. Everything framed in the context of protecting vulnerable and showing love to community with posture of humility and grace. We will continue to monitor local and regional COVID-19 developments and follow guidance of city leaders and public health officials.

People who want to come to our campus for worship on Sundays, but do not want to wear a face mask can worship in their cars through their online devices in the west parking lot where we have set up WIFI extenders. They can log on to “fpcguest” and the password is “fpcguest.”

For those who choose to join us for worship in our sanctuary on Sundays we ask that everyone adhere to guidelines to maintain safe social distancing practices.

Mask required; children 5 and younger will need to worship with their families online at home; Children 6 and older need to sit with parents or legal guardians at all times maintaining six feet of distance from non-household members; hand sanitizing stations available; highly touched surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized before and after each service; worshippers escorted to designated pews, ensuring social distancing; no communion trays passed, kits provided; no offering plate, collection boxes in the narthex; no hymnals or Bibles in the pew racks, words to the songs projected; only one household in a bathroom at a time and hands are washed thoroughly as one leaves the restroom; individual water bottle available on request; no coffee or refreshments.

During June and July, two worship services each Sunday in sanctuary at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: Bell Avenue Church of Christ 1600 Bell St., will conduct a virtual Vacation Bible School this summer titled “Righteous Roundup.” Interested participants must register online (bellavenue.org) by June 21 to receive a VBS packet by mail. The church has resumed its Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Amarillo residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: Bible Believers Baptist Church, three miles west of I-27 on Rockwell Road, is having normal service times — 10 a.m. Bible Study, 11 a.m. preaching and 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says,” at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR.

• Southwest Church of Christ: Southwest Church of Christ will be reopening for in-person worship services on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and special precautions will be taken. No Bible classes or childcare. Live streaming of services still available for those not ready to attend. (southwest.org)

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: All events and worship services have been canceled until further notice. We continue to reevaluate from time to time, keeping a pulse on synod, local, state, and federal.

• Central Church of Christ: Open for public Sunday morning worship assemblies only. Building extensively sanitized. Safe distancing required. Numerous hand sanitation stations. No Bible classes / Sunday school / Nursery / Childcare / Playscape.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: Resuming two services of regular worship under the following guidelines (asking attendees to be assigned alphabetically by last name):

– 9 a.m. service: At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium before 10:30 a.m. service. Observe social distancing.

– 10:30 a.m. service: Do not enter building before 10:20 to allow completion of cleaning. Do not congregate in the foyer before or after service.

– Both services: Communion will be observed using individual portions. No trays passed. Baskets for contributions located near the entrances. Sit by family group and allow two empty seats between groups. Face masks encouraged. Avoid handshakes and hugs. Drive-in services available for 9 a.m. service in dedicated area of parking lot. Kitchen, offices, coffee bar and water fountains closed. No Bible classes, attended nursery, Sunday evening services, small groups, Wednesday night services or fellowship dinners.

On advice of public health authorities, all attending each service encouraged to sign a record of attendance. The record will only be provided to public health authorities if a person in attendance at a service is diagnosed with the virus.

• First Christian Church: New sermon series continues at 10 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Brett Coe, senior minister, said the new series, “UNRAVELED: Seeking God when our plans fall apart,” discusses what happens when our world falls apart.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church: Open for worship only with following guidelines:

– Older members and those who have a compromised immune system stay home for now.

– Staff and volunteers screened by a designated person and per the guidelines each Sunday morning as they enter the building.

– Worshippers asked to remain in their vehicles until 15 minutes before start of the service.

– Foyer and other common spaces not open for congregating.

– Masks available for any worshipper that does not have one.

– Designated area for worshippers who are health-compromised

– No printed material (hymnals, prayer cards, bulletins, and registration cards) available in the worship spaces during the months of June and July.

– No offering plate during worship services. Online and mailed contributions will continue to be our giving protocol for June and July.

– Worship seating areas will be disinfected between services with appropriate cleaning spray.

– Communion will be offered in individual sealed packets over the next two or three months.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ_ Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines with individual Lord’s Supper elements provided, extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Anna Street Church: Anna Street Church has restarted Sunday morning worship with 30-minute drive-in services at 10:30 a.m. on June 14. Sealed communion kits will be provided or you are welcome to bring your own. Please follow the guidance of the parking lot ushers as you arrive so we may maintain the required social distancing and tune your car radio to 100.1 FM to hear the service. The building will be closed during the service so no restroom facilities will be available.

• Hillside Christian Churches: Hillside Christian Churches plans and dates for “regathering” — Open: Dalhart, Pampa; today: Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon; June 21: Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments will not be open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend the main worship service.

Regathering details: Seats available in every other row, three seats in between individuals/families; physical distancing; masks preferred, but not mandatory, available for anyone who wants one; protocols for sanitizing and disinfecting before, in between, and after all services. If you don’t feel well, or have health concerns, please stay home and join us at Hillside Online.

• Paramount Baptist Church: Limiting capacity in worship spaces through a reservation system (paramount.org/rsvp).

Service times: Sunday, 10 a.m. (English); Wednesday: noon (English); 12:30 p.m. (Spanish); 6 p.m. (English). Those "at risk" or those still feeling uncomfortable asked to remain at home and worship online.

• Arden Road Baptist Church: Safety procedures: Individuals with underlying at-risk health conditions asked to stay at home and watch online; staff will sanitize seats, doors, other frequently touched surfaces between services. Use of hymnals temporarily suspended. Balcony will be open for extra seating and social distancing.

– Sunday schools for sixth grade and older will meet in regular classrooms at 9 a.m. Nursery will be provided during Sunday school hour but not the 10:30 a.m. service.

– Children’s church will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Kids Venture Center; 2-year-olds in regular classroom off the nursery. Ages 2 and older should be picked up after Sunday school since there will be no Children’s Church during the 10:30 a.m. services.

– All members encouraged to give online as offering plates will not be passed, but they can be dropped in drop box in guest entrance foyer.

– Special sections for attendees 65 and older provided at south side of auditorium.

• Comanche Trail Church of Christ: Regular gatherings temporarily suspended. Online service 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

