Whoever coined the term “deadly sins” included wrath in his famous list of seven, but he probably didn’t mean “deadly” in the usual sense of the word today.

In a single week last summer a swarm of folks died because of uncontrolled anger.

A dispute on a mobile-home golf course in Santa Maria, California, led to a shooting and fire that left five people dead. We don’t know what they were fussing about. Neighbors said it was “a long-standing feud,” and the anger involved obviously was explosive, and it’s obviously over now.

That same day when a gal refused his advances, some guy in Fresno got so ticked off that he shot her 10-month-old daughter.

On the same day, a Chicago mother killed her own 6-month-old. Something the child did made her so furious that she smashed him into furniture and fractured his skull. That was one mad mama.

Two days later in Wisconsin, some out-of-control bloke punched and killed his own 5-year-old son who had dared to gobble some of his Father’s Day cake.

Just a day later a New Jersey anesthesiologist got sentenced to prison for what Fox News called a “ski-rage fit.” The enraged doctor severely injured a 12-year-old snowboarder who foolishly collided with him. The judge sentenced the doc to take anger management classes. Really?

Another case that month involved “boat rage.” A boater in Michigan ramped his boat up to full throttle and rammed a larger boat that aroused his dander. He was either drunk or mighty dumb. Or both.

Nobody died in those last encounters. Nor was anybody killed when, ten days earlier, a dozen parents at a youth baseball game modeled perfect parenting skills for their 7-year-olds on the ballfield. While their incredulous offspring watched, these irate adults brawled on the diamond.

A month later, however, death was again the result of uncontrolled anger. A known gang member went on a stabbing/robbing rampage in which he killed four and injured two others. One of the arresting deputies said, “We know this guy was full of anger.”

“A fool is quick-tempered, but a wise person stays calm when insulted,” the Bible tells us (Prov. 12:16). All of us need to hear the warning that “short-tempered people do foolish things” (Prov. 14:17).

