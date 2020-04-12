Airborne ranger, airborne ranger, where have you been?

Around the world and back again.

Airborne ranger, airborne ranger, how did you get there?

In a c-130 flying low.

This is the only cadence I can remember from airborne school that is appropriate for G-rated audiences. Airborne training is a three-week course the Army uses to prepare soldiers to jump out of perfectly good airplanes.

The main intent is to get soldiers into areas quickly that don’t have easy access from the ground. The first day I didn’t know what to expect and thought it would be like the first day of basic training. I was wrong on so many counts because they already assumed you were a well-oiled fighting machine.

Which by that time is mostly the case. Once you arrive at the school you are assigned to a training unit. These are the people you will spend the next three weeks with whether you like it or not. Week one is mostly about the basics, learning to strap into the parachute and checking to ensure everyone is strapped in correctly. You also run everywhere.

This is a slow run, almost like you are jogging in place at a fast walking cadence affectionately referred to as the airborne shuffle. This is so you build up your calf muscles and thighs. This works. By the end of the three weeks I bet I put on 15 pounds of muscle. We also had to do 10 pullups every time you walk in or out of any building.

This doesn’t sound like much but by the end of the day you have done a few hundred pullups. This is to strengthen the muscles you will need to try and slow yourself down before hitting the ground. During this time any type of muscle soother becomes your best friend and a welcome relief to this day.

During ground week they have all kinds of simulators where they hook you up in a pretend parachute harness and have you jump out of mock doors, I bet 100,000 times. This is the swing landing trainer. It is the most uncomfortable device imaginable for a man. The straps go in-between your legs and you dangle there for what seems like hours every day.

I thought this was so repetitive, but once you get into the door of the plane in week three, your muscle memory takes over and you go out the door without even thinking about your altitude. Week two is tower week. The Army purchased a ride from the 1939 world’s fair. I didn’t know how it worked then and I am not sure what the legal repercussions might have been, but they strap you into parachutes and take you up about 200 feet and release you.

Finally comes week three, jump week. This is the pinnacle of hurry up and wait. You go to the airfield at 0’dark thirty, get in you parachutes and wait and wait, and when you think you might get to finally go, you wait more. They finally load you up in a c-130 and take off to 1,250 feet. There are massive dirt fields you jump into to try and cushion the fall for your first time. You are arranged in units called sticks while in the plane.

When it is your turn, you stand up and shuffle out the door. When it is your turn standing in the door, I can say the fear is so bad you can almost smell it. I think it is exacerbated by the many hours of waiting it takes to get to this point. Muscle memory takes over and you are out the door before you even know it.

The fall seems slow while you are going down peaceful and beautiful. I can see why people do this for fun. However about 30 feet from the ground you realize how fast you are going. You hardly have time to prepare and get your feet together for the parachute landing fall. This is basically gracefully hitting the dirt and rolling to try and absorb some of the impact. Feet, roll side then shoulders. There is no way to gracefully land going at these speeds and so every jump many soldiers get injured especially if you hit a tree or anything without give. I was no exception to this rule and eventually destroyed my ankle and had to have several screws other things put in there to reattach the bones to the right places. I still got my wings because even if you are injured if you gather your chute and make it to the assemble point, the jump counts.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaders and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com