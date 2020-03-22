EDITOR’S NOTE: As of press time there was no word from Ravi Zacharias Ministries or mention on its website of schedule changes for these events. A number of the churches listed have altered or canceled worship services for several weeks but made no mention of these events.

AGN Media

Members of the evangelical team of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries are scheduled to speak this week in the Amarillo area during “Apologetics Week in the Panhandle.”

Zacharias, a native of India, immigrated with his family to Canada in 1966, earning an undergraduate degree from Ontario Bible College (now Tyndale University College and Seminary) and his master of divinity degree from Trinity International University. In 1990, he did a two- to three-month sabbatical at Ridley Hall, a Church of England theological school in Cambridge.

In August 1984, he founded Ravi Zacharias International Ministries in Toronto, Canada, to pursue his calling as a “classical evangelist in the arena of the intellectually resistant.” The headquarters now is in Atlanta, Georgia.

Locations and speakers scheduled in the Amarillo area:

Wednesday March 25

• 5:30 p.m: Trinity Baptist Church, 1601 I-40 West Frontage Road, between Washington and Georgia; Kasey Leander will speak on “Confronting toxic dialogue”

• 6:30 p.m.: New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angus Drive, 287 North to exit TX Spur 434, turn right on Almond Avenue straight to Angelus Drive; Nathan Rittenhouse will speak.

• 6:45 p.m.: Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western St.; Matthew Mittelberg will speak on “The God hypothesis: does science point to God?”

• 7 p.m.: Power Church, 1344 SE 10th Ave.; Daniel Rangel will speak on “For the love of one”

Thursday March 26

• 6 p.m.: WTAMU (Alumni Banquet Hall), 2501 Fourth Ave., Canyon, Russell Long Boulevard to 25th Street; Kasey Leander will speak on “Confronting toxic dialogue”

• 6:30 p.m.: First Presbyterian, 1100 S. Harrison St.; Sam Allberry will speak on “Why does God care who I sleep with,” Nathan Rittenhouse will assist with Q&A, Book signing to follow.

Saturday March 28

• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Trinity Baptist, 1601 I-40 West Frontage Road, between Washington and Georgia; Dodge Ball Tournament and breakfast; Lou Phillips will speak on “Loneliness in a world of connectivity”; Matthew Mittelberg will speak on “Communicating for Christ without arguing”

Sunday March 29

• 9:45 a.m.: Trinity Baptist, 1601 I-40 West Frontage Road, between Washington and Georgia; Daniel Rangel will preach on “What is success”

• 10:30 a.m.: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2525 Wimberly Road; Lou Phillips will preach on “Why do evangelism?”