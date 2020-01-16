Sparrows Art Gallery will present their Twenty in Twenty show to celebrate 20 new art pieces in 2020 on Jan. 25. There will be 27 artists displayed and they are anticipating 6-10 new artists to display their work.

The new pieces will be varied as custom for the gallery.

“We have 2 brand new artists but before the show I actually expect to have a few more. They are coming in from out of state so we just have to see if their art arrives in time!” says Tamie Odom, owner and curator of Sparrows Gallery.

Jeanette Foreman, an artist and teacher of pastels is a new artist to Sparrows and will be bringing her work of varied pastel creations. Another new artist Laura Gammons will be displaying several mini paintings that are titled by numbers, each number significant and the reason is written on the back of the cradle board painting. Photographer David Hardy will also be displaying new work including a very powerful piece, kept under lock and key to not spoil the surprise.

“I will be exhibiting a large scale piece or two and my creative flow has been leaning toward my love of my birthplace so you’ll see a seascape for sure; but my abstracts will be there as well.” adds Odom

Complementary libations will be provided from the Green Growler and Hidden Hanger Winery as well as normal food fare nibbles. Entertainment will include local musician Tony Garcia who will be playing the acoustic guitar.

“He’s been a popular fixture in the area for many years. Lately his sound has mellowed and I just love his new vibe.” says Odom “The main thing we want people to know is that whether you’ve ever stepped foot into a gallery or not - this is the place to come learn about art in a relaxed really cool atmosphere! We love people. We love art. It’s really that simple.”

The Twenty in Twenty Show is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 7-10 p.m. at Sparrow’s Gallery, 124 W. Main St. in Denison, TX.