Happy 2020! You have to admit that sounds pretty cool.



What else is cool are the new beginnings and fresh starts that only a new year can bring. Even more: a new decade.



Many fresh starts include fitness. And in order to make a fresh start a new way of life, start with the basics and build from there.



Our move today is a side to side inner thigh stretch. This movement doesn’t require anything extra.



Begin this stretch by placing your feet in a wide stance and pointing your toes forward. Hold your chest tall and engage your core for stability. You can also tuck your arms in front of your body for added balance.



Now, simply begin to bend in one knee, and shift your weight toward that bent knee. Feel your inner thigh on the opposite leg being stretched. Hold in your deepest position for at least a count of 10, then slowly return back upward to the start. Then, immediately reverse the movement to the opposite leg.



You can continue this stretch from side to side multiple times, until you feel the tightness of your inner thighs subside.



This inner thigh stretch is great before and after any lower body workout whether it be cardio or weight training.



And it works perfectly on its own as well, to reenergize your lower body to take on a new decade.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.