Revolution Coffee Company came to Main Street in Denison a little over a year ago as a pop up shop and the business has steadily made a name for itself among coffee connoisseurs.

Nestled inside the charming boutique of 410 Collective is a hardwood center coffee bar where you can sit and chat with staff (think Cheers but caffeine instead of booze), or if you prefer you can take one of their many tables made for working, friends or creating. Still not what you're looking for?

Grab a couch and play video games at one of their two sitting areas. They offer a wide variety of sodas, coffees, teas, paninis and even waffles. The partners behind Revolution Coffee Company are Natalie Popplewell and Benjamin Hernandez.

The ambitious and intelligent Popplewell was born and raised in Denison with a love for downtown, even when it was struggling. Growing up she knew she wanted to own a business and the opportunity to purchase the building that now holds 410 Collective came up in 2011. At the time, it was an antique mall which was not her passion, so she rented the business out but wanted to do more with the space.

“As huge coffee lovers, my friend and I decided that opening a coffee shop would be a fun new venture!” she said. “I was hesitant, as I know this is a huge endeavor. Fortunately, my friend knew of someone who had a successful coffee shop in Dallas who had mentioned that he would be willing to consult with us.”

That's when she had their first meeting with Benjamin Hernandez in July of 2018. Hernandez drove to Denison to consult, and after he left, he gave them two options: he would consult with them and they could open their own shop or he would partner with them and open up Revolution Coffee Company.

As they say, it was all latte art after that.

“I knew Ben's passion for coffee would take the shop to the next level! Additionally, being a Landlord, a shop owner, and a photographer is a lot! There is absolutely no way the shop would be what it is without Ben,” said Popplewell. “Revolution Coffee Company itself was something I prayed about immensely and trusted God to carry me where he wanted it to start. I had hoped for Dallas and was genuinely disappointed when I first got to Denison. I grew up in a small town, I felt like I was almost being demoted. It wasn't until this thing really started that I knew how insanely perfect it was to settle here in Denison. I love this town and the people in it, and consider myself a denizen of Denison.” Adds Hernandez

Hernandez, proud father of three, started in the coffee business while working part-time at Starbucks in his hometown while he attended college in 2012. He found himself more into working than his studies and dropped out of college to work full time. He moved his way up to Shift Manager and was eventually transferred to a Starbucks in Dallas. Six months later he started working at a small specialty shop and credit's that to the beginning with his true love affair with coffee. He went from employee, to store manager, to general manager and ran the entire operation.

“It was an exceptionally fun time and I learned so much about coffee,” said Hernandez. “I competed in the World Latte Art Championships and judged America's Best Espresso in that time as well. It truly was ridiculously enjoyable and showed me that coffee wasn't a dead end; it was a full fledged career field.”

Revolution Coffee Company has been working on creating custom syrups, which they will continue to do throughout the season and has been met with much success. They also have seasonal events like (500) Lattes of Summer to All's Faire in Love and Lattes.

“It's been awesome to watch our community respond to these events and show up for their favorite flavors,” Hernandez said. “Team Apple Cinnamon forever!”

It hasn't always been sugar and cream for the team though. Despite his overwhelming amount of charisma Hernandez has found it hard to break into a new town. He tries to fight the desire to defend himself against false accusations but focuses more on being there for the people.

“There are days that I'm discouraged, and then someone comes and calls this place home. They share their hardships, their trials and their disappointments and I get to speak life and encouragement into them. The obstacle gives way to the true heart of why I do what I do.”

Popplewell admits that self-doubt gets to her from time to time, despite being blessed with so many opportunities and resources.

'I've learned to not let fear get in the way! Usually you are your most fearful when you're on the verge of something great!”

The future of Revolution is only growing stronger as the owners work hard to continue being a place for people to come relax, study, hang out with friends, have parties, etc. They are excited to give people more fun things to do in Denison and serve the community. They currently hold regular events such as Super Smash Brother's Tournaments, latte art classes and events that coincide with 410 Collective's craft workshops.

“I want Revolution to be a launching pad for creatives, entrepreneurs, and visionaries,” said Hernandez. “I want them to come in, learn and grow as much as they can, and go out to build a beautiful future for our children and their children. I won't stop until there are Revolution Coffee Companies all over this amazing country, each embodying the strength and beauty of the community around them. We've forgotten how beautiful it is to be Americans, and I believe one business can make a difference. I believe we can be a beacon of unity in a sea of division.”

They are committed to supporting the community with a deep care for Denison and it's people. They aim to be more than a coffee shop but a place where people feel at home, that carries safety and acceptance.

“If you haven't had a chance to come in, please stop by to say hi. You're always welcome here.”

Revolution Coffee Company is located inside 410 Collective at 410 W. Main St., Denison. They are currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. You can find more information about them at www.revolutioncoffeecodenison.com.