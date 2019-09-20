Pecan turtle bars

Crust:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

3/4 cups brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, at room temperature

1 cup chopped pecans

Caramel layer:

1/4 cup butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To make the crust; place the flour and sugar in the bowl of a food processor and process until combined.

While processor is running, add butter and process until smooth. Add pecans and process until mixture comes together.

Press into a 9x13 inch pan and bake until dry to the touch, 12-15 minutes.

To make caramel; place the butter, sugar and salt in a pan and bring to a boil over medium/high heat.

After it comes to a boil, cook for 1 minute stirring constantly. Off heat, add the pecans and stir until well coated. Pour over the crust and push pecans around until evenly distributed. Bake until caramel is bubbly, 18-20 minutes.

Cool to room temperature, then drizzle chocolate over the top.

Set aside to cool. Cut into 24 bars.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.