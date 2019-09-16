Summer is winding down and fall is quickly approaching. If you want to control some of your winter annuals, (annual bluegrass, rescue grass, henbit, and chickweed) early September is the time.

Annual weeds germinate from seed each year and live for one growing season. The winter annuals germinate in the late summer or early fall and die the following spring or summer. Now is the time to control some of your unwanted winter weeds.

Make sure to read the label before applying the herbicides, to understand application. It is very important to get a uniform coverage so that there are not any stray weeds. To keep from losing some of your flowerbeds and shrubbery, make sure to apply herbicides only in the lawn area.

“Be careful putting herbicides on St. Augustine grass. The fewer herbicides placed on St. Augustine grass the better,” said Dr. Hennen Cummings. “Even if St. Augustine grass is on the label, it may still be stunted for a month or more. Fall pre-emergence herbicide applications for winter annual weed control are safer on St. Augustine grass than spring applications, but they control different weed spectrums. “

Don’t worry about adding high nitrogen fertilizers to your lawns this late in the year. If you feel the need to put out a fertilizer use one that is high in potassium and iron with a little nitrogen. Something similar to (5-0-31). Make sure and use slow release fertilizers and more is not always better.

The key to a weed free lawn is a dense turf. (Mow, fertilize and irrigate properly). Less sunlight on the soil surface will result in fewer weeds.

TRI-COUNTY CATTLE GATHERING

Texas Agrilife Extension Erath, Comanche, and Hamilton Counties will be offering a free Tri-County Cattle Gathering, beef cattle program Oct. 8 at the Dublin Sale Barn (9862 Highway 6, Dublin Texas). Registration will begin at 11:30 with the meal at noon.

Lonnie Jenschke is an Erath County extension agent.