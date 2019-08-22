When it comes to DIY, there are 2 kinds of homeowners: diehard weekend warriors … and the rest of us. Blessed with limited patience (and/or free time), we don’t mind picking up a paintbrush once in a while, as long as we can put it down really soon, with a sigh of, "Ah, great job!" We prefer our home improvements to involve a minimum of mess, fuss, and physical exertion.

If this description matches your home handyman style, then check out these 5 user-friendly products for paint or stain projects. They have all been chosen to make do-it-yourself simpler, speedier, cleaner, and ultimately more satisfying for folks who have both a house and a life.

No mess, no fuss paint container design

Your next paint job will be a piece of cake, thanks to Dutch Boy's twist and pour container. It features a plastic jug-style body with easy carry handle (no more unwieldy paint cans or narrow metal handles digging into your flesh.) What’s more, its twist-off cap makes for easy opening, while its spout minimizes spillage when you pour out the quantity you’re going to need. This award-winning innovative design (about time!) makes every step of the way - from carrying the purchased paint to your car to cleaning up - hassle-free and dare we say, simple?

Paint brush that excels at any job

Whether you’re a DIY newbie or a storage space-challenged homeowner, you might not want to invest in multiple paint brushes for different purposes. Tada! Presenting Purdy’s XL Series. The super versatile XL Glide brush excels at projects whether large (even XL … he he) or small. Use it with any paint or stain for trims, cabinets, walls, exteriors – all through the house. The brush works beautifully whatever the weather, even when it’s rainy. FUN FACT: Purdy brushes are handcrafted in Portland, Oregon and each brush is individually "signed" with a personalized sticker bearing the brush maker’s signature.

