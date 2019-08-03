Butterscotch delight

This was a staple growing up! It’s the perfect, easy dessert you have been looking for!

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 stick melted butter

1/3 cup plus 3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners sugar

3 cups heavy cream

2 3.4-ounce packages of butterscotch instant pudding mix

3 cups milk

Chopped pecans, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the crust, mix graham cracker crumbs, butter and 1/3 cup sugar. Press into the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Bake for 10 minutes.

Beat the cream cheese with confectioners sugar.

In another bowl, whip the cream with the remaining 3/4 cup granulated sugar until it forms stiff peaks. Prepare the pudding according to the package directions, using 3 cups milk.

Fold 1 cup of the whip cream into the cream cheese mixture and spread over the crust. Spread the pudding over the cream cheese layer.

Cover the pudding with the remaining whip cream. Garnish with pecans if desired.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.