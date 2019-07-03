While it is no longer the Fourth of July, there are still many Independence Day weekend celebrations still taking place around Texoma this weekend. There will be a fireworks show at Lake Texoma, a kids series at Frontier Village, more fireworks, two farmer’s markets and a little magic. Here are five events to keep the Independence Day celebration going.

1. Fireworks near the water

The annual Independence Day fireworks display a High Port Marina at Lake Texoma will be held this weekend. The show starts at dusk which will be around 9 p.m. Saturday. The show will be viewable from any lakeside destination. The event is free for all.

2. Summer lessons for children

The summer series will continue this weekend at Frontier Village Museum at Loy Park. During this weekend’s event for 7-12 year olds, settlers will learn how to can food. The event starts at 1 p.m. Friday. Everything is provided for the lesson. The cost to attend is $1 per person.

3. Fireworks galore

The annual Independence Day celebration at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma will be taking place Saturday. The event includes a fireworks show at dusk, and individual’s wishing to see the show can park in the WinStar parking lot. The event is free for all.

4. Fresh produce and more

The Sherman and Denison farmer’s markets are both held on Saturday mornings. The Denison event begins at 9 a.m. in the 700 block of West Main Street. The event continues weekly until October. Over in Sherman, the farmer’s market starts at 9 a.m. at the corner of Houston and Crockett streets. Both events have locally produced fruits, vegetables and honey and more.

5. Magic show

The summer reading program at the Denison Public Library will continue this week with a of twists and tricks. The “Knock ‘em Dead” magic show will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the library located at 300 W. Gandy in Denison. The programs are free and this week’s event is recommended for children ages five and up. For more information, call 903-465-1797.

