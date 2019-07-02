Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Erath County is offering a great opportunity to get up-to-date with today’s cattle market. We will have a roundtable discussion with Jason Johnson our Texas Agrilife Extension Economist to discuss market update, futures outlook, current supply and demand. This program will last approximately one hour.

The meeting will be Wednesday, July 10, from 12-1 p.m. at The Agave. There is no RSVP and lunch is Dutch treat. Don’t miss this great opportunity you learn while you eat!

For more information contact Erath Extension office at 254-965-1460 or erath-tx@tamu.edu

BEEF CATTLE SHORT COURSE Fence building, brush control, live cattle handling and a carcass fabrication demonstration will be featured at the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course Aug. 7 in College Station.

The short course, which runs Aug. 5-7, is the largest beef educational event in the country and attracts more than 2,200 attendees annually. Capital Farm Credit is the lead sponsor.

The short course features 24 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and other important industry topics. These sessions provide participants with an opportunity to choose workshops based on their level of production experience and the needs of their ranch.

“Concurrent workshops will feature information on introductory cattle production, forage management practices, range management, nutrition and reproduction, record keeping, genetics, purebred cattle and much more,” said Dr. Jason Cleere, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service beef cattle specialist, College Station, and conference coordinator. “The goal of the short course each year is to provide sessions on basic beef cattle production practices as well as the most cutting-edge information needed by beef cattle producers.

The last day of the short course features five sessions that demonstrate many of the management practices implemented on the ranch, Cleere said.

“There will be live cattle demonstrations on identifying cattle, castrating calves, proper injection practices and how to collect blood for pregnancy testing,” he said.

The Brush Busters demonstration will cover how to manage prickly pear, mesquite, greenbrier, Chinese tallow trees, huisache and other species.

“We will show how to properly manage a wide variety of brush species and also have a discussion on purchasing tractors and operating them safely,” Cleere said.

A beef cattle business management workshop, beef carcass value determination workshop and live cattle-handling and chute-side demonstrations are also planned.

“A popular session each year is held at the Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center where specialists will demonstrate the cutting of a beef carcass and where the value is for producers interested in selling beef off the ranch.”

Participants can earn at least nine Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide continuing education units if they are already licensed.

An industry trade show will be held during the event, featuring more than 140 agricultural businesses and service exhibits.

“And the famous Texas Aggie prime rib dinner is always a highlight of the short course,” Cleere said.

Registration is $210 and covers all meals, including the prime rib dinner, breaks and printed materials. To register, go to https://beefcattleshortcourse.com/ or call 979-845-6931.

Lonnie Jenschke is an Erath County extension agent.