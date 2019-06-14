Grilled pork chops with honey-orange mustard glaze

1/3 cup orange juice

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 bone-in, center cut pork chops

Salt and fresh ground pepper

Heat an outdoor grill to medium-high.

In a small saucepan, whisk together the orange juice, honey, Dijon and soy sauce.

Reduce the sauce over medium heat until thick like maple syrup, about 7 minutes. Season the pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper.

Grill the chops for 5 minutes on each side, brushing both sides with the glaze during the last 2 minutes of cooking and again just before taking them off the grill.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.