Plum pound cake

1 cup sliced almonds

4 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 1/4 cups sugar, divided

2 cups butter, softened

1 cup whole buttermilk

6 large eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups diced peeled fresh plums, peels reserved

1/4 cup water

1 cup sifted confectioners sugar

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Spray 10-inch tube pan with baking spray with flour. Sprinkle almonds in the bottom of pan.

In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and 3 cups granulated sugar. Add butter, eggs, buttermilk and vanilla.

Beat with mixer at low speed until combined. Scrape sides of bowl and beat at medium speed for 2 minutes. Fold in plums.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 90-95 minutes. Let cool in pan for 15 minutes. Remove and let cool on wire rack, top side up.

In saucepan, bring reserves plum peels, 1/4 cup water and remaining 1/4 sugar to a boil, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved.

Remove from heat and let cool completely. Strain liquid into a small bowl, discarding peel.

Add the confectioners sugar to liquid and whisk until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled cake.

Garnish with thinly sliced plums cut in half, with peel on and fresh mint leaves.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.