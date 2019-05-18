This fun recipe will get your summer kicked off in the right way! These are a perfect poolside treat!

Pineapple-coconut bars

3 1/2 cups all purpose flour, divided

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1 cup butter, softened and divided

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 baking pan with wax or parchment paper.

In large bowl, whisk 2 1/2 cups of flour, coconut, brown sugar and baking soda. Using a pastry blender, cut in a half cup of butter until mixture is crumbly.

Reserve 1 cup mixture in a small bowl, and press remaining mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes.

In a medium bowl, beat remaining 1/2 cup butter and granulated sugar. Add eggs one at a time beating after each one. Gradually beat in remaining 1 cup of flour.

Stir in pineapple, spread mixture onto crust and sprinkle with 1 cup reserved coconut mixture. Bake for about 25 minutes. Let cool.

Cut into squares and garnish with coconut flakes if desired.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.