Creamy seafood enchiladas

1/4 butter

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup salsa

1 cup cottage cheese

1 lb. small shrimp, cooked, peeled, deveined

1 cup cooked crab meat, flaked

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 4-oz. can chopped green chilies

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

12 flour tortillas

Sliced jalapeño pepper and chopped green onion, optional.

In a saucepan over low heat, melt butter; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add the broth and soup until blended; bring to a boil, cook and stir for two minutes until lightly thickened. Remove from heat.

Stir in the sour cream and salsa; set aside

Place cottage cheese in blender, process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl; add shrimp, crab, Monterey Jack cheese, chilies and cilantro.

Spread 1 1/2 cups sauce in a greased 9 x13 baking dish. Place about a 1/3 cup of the seafood mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down over sauce. Top with the remaining sauce.

Top with extra cheese and bake at 350 for 30-35 min. Garnish with jalapeños and green onions.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.