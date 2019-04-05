PB&J Thumbprints

1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1 large egg

2 cups all purpose flour

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups strawberry preserves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In large bowl, beat brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla with a mixer until creamy. Add egg, beating until combined.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until combined.

Roll dough into 1 1/2 inch balls and place on prepared pan.

Using your thumb, make an indentation in center of each ball. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.

Remove from oven and gently press indentations with a spoon. Fill each indentation with 1 tsp. strawberry preserves.

Let cool on pans for 10 minutes. Store in airtight container.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.