PB&J Thumbprints
1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla
1 large egg
2 cups all purpose flour
3/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups strawberry preserves
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
In large bowl, beat brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla with a mixer until creamy. Add egg, beating until combined.
In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until combined.
Roll dough into 1 1/2 inch balls and place on prepared pan.
Using your thumb, make an indentation in center of each ball. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.
Remove from oven and gently press indentations with a spoon. Fill each indentation with 1 tsp. strawberry preserves.
Let cool on pans for 10 minutes. Store in airtight container.
Enjoy!
Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.