Texas AgriLife Extension Erath County and the Erath County Master Gardeners will offer a Backyard Pecan Program on April 11 for homeowners that have one or more trees.

Registration will start at 9:30 at the Tarleton Southwest Regional Dairy Center (2929 North US 281 Stephenville). One CEU will be given for pesticide license.

Program topics and speakers will include Pecan Tree Management & Production, Monte Nesbitt, State Pecan Specialist and Pecan Insect Management, Bill Ree, State Pecan Entomologist.

Registration is $20 with lunch sponsored by Ag Workers Insurance.

Please RSVP by April 8 at 254-965-1460 or erath-tx@tamu.edu

Spring DOPA Program

Spring Dairy DOPA Program will be held April 9 at the Texas AgriLife Research Extension Center.

The program will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The morning program will include DairyMAX Manure Management Crisis Drill, presented by Bill Keating, Senior Director, Issues & Crisis for DairyMAX.

The afternoon session will include Irrigation out of Lagoons & Salt Levels, presented by Dana Porter, Professor, Extension Program Leader and Associate Department Head, Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, Relationship of Fly Management & Manure, presented by Sonjia Swiger, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist Department of Entomology, New Manure Management Regulations, Presented by Darrin Turley.

Five DOPA credits will be offered.

Lunch will be provided at no cost by our sponsors.

Lonnie Jenschke is an Erath County extension agent.