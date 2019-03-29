Peaches and cream cupcakes

1 cup butter, softened

1 3/4 cups sugar

4 large eggs

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. Salt

1 cup milk

1/2 cup sour cream

1 can peach pie filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer until fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.

Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined.

Stir in sour cream. Pour batter into prepared cups. Bake for 15-17 minutes. Let cool.

Using a melon baller, scoop out center of cupcakes and fill each center with a teaspoon of peach filling. Frost cupcakes with cream cheese frosting.

Cream cheese frosting recipe

1 cup butter, softened

1 8-oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tsp vanilla

5 cups confectioners sugar

In large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese and vanilla until creamy. Gradually add confectioners sugar, besting until smooth.

Enjoy!

