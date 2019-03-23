Layered black bean salad
4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
2 15-oz cans black beans, drained
2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro
1 cup chopped red onion
2 cups chopped red and green sweet pepper
1 4-oz can chopped green chili peppers, drained
1 1/2 cup sour cream
2 Tbsp. lime juice
1 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
3/4 cup chopped seeded tomato
Spread lettuce evenly in a 9x13 baking dish. Layer ingredients in the following order: black beans, cilantro, red onion, sweet pepper and green chili peppers.
For dressing, in a small bowl stir sour cream, lime juice, chili powder, salt and garlic powder.
Spread dressing over salad. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Chill for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Sprinkle with chopped tomato.
Enjoy!
Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.