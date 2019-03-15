Warm banana bread cobbler

1 cup self rising flour

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tsp. Vanilla

4 medium bananas, peeled and sliced

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup lacked brown sugar

1/2 cup self rising flour

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Vanilla ice cream if desired

Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In medium bowl stir 1 cup self rising flour and the granulated sugar; add milk, melted butter and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Spread evenly into bottom of pan. Top with sliced bananas.

In large bowl combine oats, brown sugar and the 1/2 cup self rising flour. Using a pastry blender or fork, cut in 1/2 cup butter until crumbly. Stir in walnuts.

Sprinkle mixture over bananas. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes or until browned and set.

Cool in pan for 15 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.