Cinnamon roll biscuits

3 cups self rising flour

2 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, cut into pats

1 1/4 cups cold whole buttermilk

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 cups confectioners sugar

3 Tbsp. whole milk

1/8 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 10-inch cast iron skillet with cooking spray.

In large bowl, whisk together flour and granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Gradually add buttermilk, stirring with a fork just until combined.

On a lightly floured surface, turn out dough and lightly knead 5 times. Pat or gently roll dough to a 14x8 inch rectangle. Brush with softened butter.

In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar and cinnamon, sprinkle onto buttered dough. Starting at one long side, roll up dough into a log. Cut roll into 8 slices. Place slices cut side up into prepared pan. Bake until golden brown, 15-18 minutes.

Brush with melted butter if desired.

In a medium bowl, whisk confectioners sugar, milk and salt. For a thin glaze, drizzle onto biscuits while warm.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.