Peach-blackberry buttermilk pie
1 pie crust
1 cup fresh blackberries
1 1/2 cups fresh peaches peeled, pitted and sliced
3/4 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. flour
Dash of salt
1/3 cup whole buttermilk
3 large eggs
1/2 tsp. vanilla
6 Tbsp butter, melted and slightly cooled
1 tsp. lemon zest
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put pie crust in 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edges as desired.
Place blackberries in bottom of pie crust. and arrange peaches over blackberries. Place pie plate on a baking sheet.
In medium bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Whisk in buttermilk, eggs and vanilla. Add melted butter and lemon zest; stir well.
Pour over fruit. Bake until golden brown and center is set, approximately 55 minutes. Enjoy!!
