Peach-blackberry buttermilk pie

1 pie crust

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 1/2 cups fresh peaches peeled, pitted and sliced

3/4 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. flour

Dash of salt

1/3 cup whole buttermilk

3 large eggs

1/2 tsp. vanilla

6 Tbsp butter, melted and slightly cooled

1 tsp. lemon zest

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put pie crust in 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edges as desired.

Place blackberries in bottom of pie crust. and arrange peaches over blackberries. Place pie plate on a baking sheet.

In medium bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Whisk in buttermilk, eggs and vanilla. Add melted butter and lemon zest; stir well.

Pour over fruit. Bake until golden brown and center is set, approximately 55 minutes. Enjoy!!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.