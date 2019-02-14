Apple-cheddar soup

1 Tbsp. butter

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 cups apple cider

1 tsp. fresh thyme

1/2 tsp. salt

Dash of cayenne pepper

2/3 cup peeled and coarsely chopped apple

1/2 cup milk

2 Tbsp. flour

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

In saucepan heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add onions and cook until tender. Stir in potatoes, thyme, cider, salt and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce heat.

Simmer, covered for 15 minutes. Stir in 2/3 cup apple and simmer covered for 5-10 more minutes.

In a small bowl, combine milk and flour and stir into potato mixture.

Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Gradually add the cup of cheese, stirring until cheese is melted.

Top servings with additional shredded cheese and chopped apple if desired.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.