Dill scones

2 cups all purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. chopped green onion

5 Tbsp. cold butter, cubed

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.

Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in green onion and dill. Stir in 1 cup cream just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Turn out dough onto a heavily floured surface and gently knead 3-4 times.

Divide dough in half. Roll each half into a 5-inch circle.

Place on prepared pan. Cut each circle into 4 wedges. Brush with remaining 1 Tbsp. Cream.

Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.