Chili cornbread

This recipe will make the perfect dish for Sunday’s big game!

1 cup plus 3 Tbsp. cornmeal, divided

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

4 eggs

1 can (14 3/4 oz ) cream style corn

1 cup milk

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (4 oz) chopped green chili’s

1 small onion, finely chopped

Sprinkle a greased 9x13-inch pan with 1 Tbsp. cornmeal; set aside.

In bowl, combine salt, baking soda and the remaining cornmeal. In another bowl, beat eggs; add corn, milk and oil. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. Pour half of the batter into prepared pan.

Layer with beef, cheese, chilies and onion. Top with remaining batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes until golden brown.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.