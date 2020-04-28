The Sustainable Food Center’s annual fundraiser, Farm to Table, slated for May 9, was canceled, a first in the 13-year history of the event.

The large tasting event usually features dozens of chefs sampling food from their restaurants, along with a large bar and lucrative silent auction.

Farm to Table raises a significant portion of SFC’s annual budget, and so organizers have found a new way to reach out to their audience: a virtual event at 7 p.m. called The Food Must Go On on Thursday, April 30.

The streamed video, hosted by Lauren Petrowski, will feature interviews, demos, tours and more with chefs, farmers and foodies, including Bryce Gilmore of Barley Swine, Odd Duck and Sour Duck Market, and Sonya Cote of Eden East Austin and Hillside Farmacy.

The nonprofit will be trying to raise donations for the many programs at SFC, including two weekly farmers markets and the Happy Kitchen/Cocina Alegre cooking classes.

Still Water Foundation has donated a $25,000 grant to match donations during the event, which they hope supporters will watch with a meal from one of your favorite local restaurants or produce sourced from local farms and food businesses to watch the virtual program.

The Facebook and YouTube links will be available this week, or you can click go to e.givesmart.com/events/hcv on Thursday at 7 p.m.