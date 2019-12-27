Whether you’re dragging yourself back to the office or lazing around on your parents’ couch, the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve tend to drag into eternity. Thank god Starbucks’ new pop-up parties are here to give us all a little extra oomph to get through the end of the holidays.

The Seattle coffee chain’s promotion offers free tall-sized espresso drinks (including all your seasonal favorites) between the hours of 1 and 2 p.m. at special locations through December 31.

Right now, there’s 13 participating locations in Texas and two in Austin: the 45th & Lamar franchise on 4400 N. Lamar, and the William Cannon & Mopac location on 6600 S. Mopac Expressway #2100.

Starbucks is releasing 200 new party locations each day through New Year’s Eve so keep tabs on this site for an updated list.