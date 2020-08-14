August marks the 15th anniversary of the killing of Jennifer Cave, a tragedy that rocked the city of Austin.

"The Orange Tree" podcast explores the life and death of Cave, retelling the story of her 2005 murder at the Orange Tree Condominiums.

Hosted by two University of Texas graduates, Haley Butler and Tinu Thomas, the podcast dives into court documents and includes perspectives of people involved in the case.

Cave was to begin a new job on the day her family realized she wasn’t answering phone calls. The next day, Cave was found dead in the apartment of UT student Colton Pitonyak. That same day, Pitonyak fled to Mexico with fellow student Laura Hall. They were returned and Pitonyak and Hall were tried for the crime.

Many people in Austin during this time remember when the case happened and the media coverage that followed, but Butler and Thomas bring a new perspective to the story by relating to the victim. Although they weren’t old enough to remember when it happened, learning about it as young adults left an impression on them.

"We were the same age when we started this project as she was when she died. We wanted to add some perspective on the victim’s life, and that’s not typically done in true crime podcasts," said Butler.

Starting in January 2019, Butler and Tinu began researching the case along with the help and guidance of journalism professor and executive producer Robert Quigley.

The students graduated in 2019 and continued to work on the podcast, reviewing court documents and talking to detectives, Cave’s family and others involved with the case. After months of preparation, interviews and review, the podcast launched July 14.

In making the podcast, Butler and Thomas recorded more than 30 interviews, including with Cave’s family and Pitonyak.

Completely built at the UT Moody College of Communication production house, the Drag, "The Orange Tree" is currently ranked No. 35 in the Apple Podcast all-genre list and No. 8 among true crime.

Launched in 2018, the Drag uses partnerships with news organizations to give UT students hands-on experience in building long-form podcasts.

"I’m most proud of growing in my experience as a journalist. This is a really good opportunity for students to be able to find their voice," said Butler.

"It 100% changes you; you get a little bit braver, a little bit more confident," added Thomas.

Podcasts have grown in popularity in recent years, garnering upward of 155 million people listening every week. "I think podcasts are a comprehensive way to tell journalistic stories," said Quigley.

The Drag has several other student-led podcasts that are dropping regular episodes or launching soon, including "Crooked Power," "Request Pending" and "Texas Through Their Eyes."

The seventh and final episode of "The Orange Tree" was released Aug. 11, one week before the 15th anniversary of Jennifer Cave’s death.

To listen to "The Orange Tree," search the podcast's name on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Episodes can also be found by visiting the thedragaudio.com.

"I haven’t processed how wide our audience has been yet," Butler said, "but it’s been great to see how receptive our listeners in the Austin and UT community have been. I can’t wait to see the responses once we’ve completed the show."