It’s one of the most beautiful places in the country. And now, it’s open for visitors.

As of June 1, Big Bend National Park in West Texas has reopened for day use to visitors following closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Camping is not currently allowed, and park lodging is closed. Admission is free until the park fully opens; no day pass reservations are needed.

During a visit last week, my family found the park to be sparsely populated and had no problem entering or socially distancing from others as we hiked the Santa Elena Canyon.

At this time, all paved roads in the park are open, as are Rio Grande day-use river trips, Panther Junction Gas Station and Chisos Restaurant (takeout only).

The following trails are currently open: Window Trail, Lost Mine Trail, Window View Trail, Pinnacles, Trail, Laguna Meadow Trail, South Rim Trail, Boot Canyon, Emory Peak, Colima, Dugout Wells, RGV Nature Trail, Boquillas Canyon, Sam Nail, Burro Mesa, Ward Spring, Burro Spring, Mule Ears Spring, Chimneys, Tuff Canyon, Dorgan-Sublett Trail and Santa Elena Canyon.

Rio Grande Village Gas Station, Chisos Mountain Lodge, the Hot Springs Historic Area, Boquillas Port of Entry, backcountry roads and park visitor centers remain closed.

Nearby lodging can be found in Lajitas and Terlingua. Find the latest updates at nps.gov/bibe/index.htm.