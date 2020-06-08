Parents, if you’re headed back to the office, you’re facing the conflict of what to do with the kids this summer.

Many day cares are now open for non-essential workers. The YMCA on June 15 is opening up 500 new spots at 16 locations. Those day camps are for kids ages 4 to 12 and will be running from 7:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 15 to Aug. 7. The cost is $195 a week.

You can get more information at austinymca.org/camp or email EACY@austinymca.org.

The YMCA has been providing care to children of essential workers since March and is continuing to follow the recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor’s office.

Their day camps are taking these precautions:

• Staggered drop-off and pick-up times for children will occur outside the Y facilities.

• Health questions are asked of parents and children prior to arrival.

• Children’s temperatures will be taken by Y staff outside the facility at drop-off.

• Small ratios are maintained per state guidelines and CDC recommendations. (Currently ratios are a 10 person limit.)

• Adherence to social distancing requirement of 6 feet.

• Children showing signs of illness will be separated and parents will be called for pickup.

• Facility will be deep cleaned daily with hourly wipe-downs.

• Staff members wear gloves and mask.

• A mask is required inside for school-age children 7 and up; adjustments may be made according to local officials' recommendations.

The locations include:

North

North Austin YMCA

Austin Achieve

Concordia High School

Central

Barton Hills Elementary

Ridgetop Elementary

Upbring School of Arts & Sciences

East

Austin Achieve

East Communities YMCA

ShadowGlen Elementary

South

Galindo Elementary

Joslin Elementary

Southwest

Baranoff Elementary

Patton Elementary

Hays County

Buda Elementary

Negley Elementary

Science Hall Elementary

YMCA Camp Moody

You also can find more camps available at our revised summer camp guide as well as more stories on austin360.com.