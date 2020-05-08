Bars in Austin have been closed for weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. One long-running gay nightclub announced this week that it will not reopen.

North Austin bar BT2, aka ’Bout Time II, posted on social media Thursday that it will close for good.

“It is with sad news that we will be officially closing our doors permanently due to the pandemic that is occurring,” the post reads. “We are truly grateful for all the amazing people that has supported our establishment over the MANY years!!! Thank you for allowing us to in being part of this community!!! Stay safe and thank you everyone for everything!!!”

The nightclub had previously started a GoFundMe to “curtail expenses our staff will acquire during this unfortunate time.” According to an update posted to the GoFundMe on Thursday, the bar's owners were no longer able to pay rent due to the pandemic closure and faced eviction.

BT2, which operated for years at 6607 N. I-35, hosted weekly queer nightlife events like drag shows and themed dance nights.

