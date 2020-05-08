The Austin Diaper Bank is again distributing diapers directly to any family in Central Texas that needs them for the sixth Friday in a row.

Typically the bank distributes diapers and wipes through its 30 nonprofit partner agencies.

This week, though, something extra special will be given to families. P. Terry’s Burger Stand and Dell Children’s Health Plan have provided special gift bags for moms, while supplies last.

"P. Terry’s is honored to do its small part to recognize these special moms this Mother’s Day weekend," said P. Terry’s Burger Stand CEO Todd Coerver in a press release. "We know how much it means to moms to have the essentials to care for their children, so we commend the Austin Diaper Bank for what they are doing and are happy to support them."

The distribution is 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Austin Diaper Bank’s north warehouse, 8711 Burnet Road, Building B. Individuals must stay in their vehicles and follow the signs and directions from Travis County Precinct 2 constables to the pickup area. Diapers only will be distributed to those in vehicles and each child will receive 25 diapers. If you are sick, stay home and send someone else.

"The mothers who visit our diaper distributions are making extraordinary efforts during this time of crisis to secure diapers to keep their babies healthy," said Austin Diaper Bank Executive Director Holly McDaniel in a press release. "These women – like all mothers – deserve to be recognized and honored for all they do on behalf of their children."