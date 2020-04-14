Pollyanna Theatre Company, an Austin group that creates theater for families, including those with preschoolers and grade-schoolers, as well as provides school shows.

They’ve now posted videos and lesson plans on the pollyannatheatrecompany.org website under the "distance learning" tab. Parents and teachers can download lesson plans and watch videos with the kids.

The preschool tab shows a video of the play "Everything is Round" and then the activity has kids collecting photos of different objects of different shapes.

The grade school tab has kids watching a video of the play "Through the Slumber-Glass" and analyzing all the things that go into making a play, as well as analyzing their own sleep routine.

If you like these activities, Paramount Theatre’s Story Wranglers have been holding Facebook Live events every Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. Then then on Wednesdays they post a short video about Monday’s activity. On Fridays, they post a video of the play created on Monday with local musicians providing the music. You can find it all on facebook.com/ParamountEDUATX.