Curious about what happened on this day in Texas history? If so, we’ve got some trivia for you, provided by the Texas State Historical Association along with other historians, including, this week, Gary C. Vliet.

On March 19, 1687, Pierre La Salle was slain by Pierre Duhaut, a disenchanted member of his expedition. On Feb. 20, 1685, the La Salle expedition had landed at Matagorda Bay and constructed Fort St. Louis. The remains of his shipwrecked La Belle is on display at the Bullock Texas State History Museum along with a selection of artifacts salvaged from the bay. The Bullock is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 19, 1697, future Texas chronicler Isidro Félix de Espinosa was professed as a novice at the College of Santa Cruz de Querétaro, a Franciscan missionary institution in Mexico. He probably arrived in Texas in 1703. Espinosa's missionary activities in Texas included his participation in several expeditions. Dubbed the "Julius Caesar of the Faith in New Spain" because he worked by day and wrote all night, Espinosa left behind several works on early Texas, including a biography of his friend Antonio Margil de Jesús. Espinosa's “Crónica de los Colegios de Propaganda Fide de la Nueva España” has been called the "most important contemporary account of the Franciscans in Texas."

On March 19, 1836, Col. James Fannin evacuated the fortified La Bahia presidio at Goliad early in the morning and began a retreat eastward, but late in the day his forces were surrounded by Gen. Jose Urrea’s army near Presidio Creek. The next day Fannin and about his men were captured after a fierce battle. He had vacillated and made some strategic errors. Later, more than 400 Texian prisoners were executed by Mexican soldiers at Goliad.