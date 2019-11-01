What is the best advice you received when you were beginning your career? Pay your loan on time, answer the phone, go to work.

How do you use social media to grow your network? In our business, we use social media to promote specials, events, interesting facts, and unusual cases. Our staff manages dozens of questions a day via Facebook. It is certainly a viable resource that is here to stay.

How do you maintain balance? Simple: work hard, play hard, love your family, love your friends.

What has been your wisest investment? My father-in-law always told me to never let a building get old. You have to invest in your building and the equipment inside it.

How has your past work experience shaped you into a leader? I don’t see myself as a leader but I am always here to help an associate or staff.

What is the best part about your job? Smiling, happy clients and healthy pets. Also, winning on tough cases or surgeries.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and private life? I prefer that people learn while they work; I’m here when they need me and only step in if I see a potential problem or can tell the person is unsure. I prefer mentoring young, ambitious people and I don’t do well with slackers.

Which living person do you most admire and why? My wife, Sarah, because she is a great cook (wink, wink).

Which over-used word or phrase makes you cringe? “I’m so stressed out.” I nearly gag.

What is your business philosophy? In my profession, we straddle the fence between business and earnings and taking an oath to help animals. We have a foot in each camp. While profit building is important, we try to keep the annual costs of having a pet at a reasonable rate so that more pets have what they need and owners are happy.

Which quality do you most value in an employee? Two: brains and loyalty. The order of those is optional.

What personality trait has most helped you succeed? I’m calm.

Who is your favorite author? Steinbeck, Hemmingway and McMurtry.

What did you learn from your best boss? “Son, everything will be here long after we’ve tried to mess it up.” – Tom Henderson. (A couple of words were substituted for acceptable language in this magazine.) Your worst? “Don’t hit people.” – name withheld.

How can Amarillo improve its business environment? Make restoration and renovation affordable, encourage the arts and aesthetics of downtown and parks, support work programs for the less fortunate so that they may live more securely, and keep bringing new businesses to Amarillo.

Most important tech tool: Laser in surgery and ultrasound, good orthoscopic equipment, full labs in-house.

Best time management tool: One thing at a time, one patient at a time.

I can’t live without my: children’s happiness, Civil War tapes, NordicTrack, plain Hershey bars, Texas hold’em, and golf.

My favorite thing about Amarillo is: everyone still knows each other.

Most unusual job or task: Like all veterinarians, there are plenty but a couple of things that stick out are getting bobcats out of a tailwater pump, and removing four yards of elastic band from a cat’s stomach and intestinal tract.